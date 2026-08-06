George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The North Carolina senator, who is retiring this year, has been bucking the president at critical moments since his return to the White House.
Published:
Updated:
Senator Thom Tillis, the retiring two-term Republican from North Carolina, has a new book coming out naming figures he describes as the “grifting sycophants and useful idiots” of the second Trump administration. He has consistently been calling on President Trump to fire some of his top aides, saying they are not serving him well.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Senator Thom Tillis, the retiring two-term Republican from North Carolina, has a new book coming out naming figures he describes as the “grifting sycophants and useful idiots” of the second Trump administration. He has consistently been calling on President Trump to fire some of his top aides, saying they are not serving him well.
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