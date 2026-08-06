George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The contempt resolution brought by Senator Rand Paul finds Dr. Fauci did not have grounds to exercise his Fifth Amendment privileges against self-incrimination during his July 29th testimony to the Senate Homeland Security Committee.
A resolution to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress passed a Senate committee along party lines Thursday morning, eight days after Mr. Fauci involved his Fifth Amendment privileges 111 times in testimony under oath before the same panel.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A resolution to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress passed a Senate committee along party lines Thursday morning, eight days after Mr. Fauci involved his Fifth Amendment privileges 111 times in testimony under oath before the same panel.
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