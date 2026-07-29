Communist China Offers Missile-Launcher Lifeline to Islamic Republic

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Beijing will reportedly sell to Tehran shoulder-fired weapons that could diminish America’s air superiority over Iranian skies.
As if upcoming elections in America and Israel don’t complicate war calculations enough, Communist China is signaling plans to more aggressively assist Tehran’s aggression. Beijing will reportedly sell to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps weapons that could diminish America’s air superiority over Iranian skies. Our ability to fly over enemy terrain with minimal risk is a crucial advantage, much to the chagrin of Tehran’s global abetters.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.