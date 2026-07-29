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Communist China Offers Missile-Launcher Lifeline to Islamic Republic

Beijing will reportedly sell to Tehran shoulder-fired weapons that could diminish America’s air superiority over Iranian skies.

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President Xi Jinping on July 17, 2026 at Shanghai.
President Xi Jinping on July 17, 2026 at Shanghai. Ng Han Guan/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN