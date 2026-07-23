Congress Split on War Powers Resolutions, With House Passing but Senate Rejecting Respective Measures

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Democrats say the pressure campaign to end the war with Iran will not wrap up any time soon.
The House of Representatives has passed a second war powers resolution aimed at forcing President Trump to end hostilities with Iran, though the Senate rejected a similar measure just hours later. Like with the vote last month, a small band of Republicans in the House sided with all Democrats to push the resolution over the finish line on Thursday.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|