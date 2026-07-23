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The New York Sun
Politics

Congress Split on War Powers Resolutions, With House Passing but Senate Rejecting Respective Measures

Democrats say the pressure campaign to end the war with Iran will not wrap up any time soon.

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President Trump salutes as members of a U.S. Army carry team move the flag-draped transfer case holding the remains of Army Private Isabella Gonzales, of Carrollton, Texas, during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base July 22, 2026.
President Trump salutes as members of a U.S. Army carry team move the flag-draped transfer case holding the remains of Army Private Isabella Gonzales, of Carrollton, Texas, during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base July 22, 2026. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE