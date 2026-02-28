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Congressional Republicans Cheer Attack on Iran as Democrats Decry ‘Illegal’ War

‘The butcher’s bill has finally come due for the ayatollahs. May God bless and protect our troops,’ Senator Tom Cotton wrote on X.

The speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2026.
The speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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