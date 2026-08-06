George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
In a terse slap by reality, physician-turned-lawmaker Greg Murphy says CVS blocked insurance coverage of a medication he’d been taking for years.
Representative Greg Murphy, a physician-turned-lawmaker with an estimated net worth of $18 million, took to X this week to complain that his insurance company and its pharmacy benefit manager, CVS, had blocked a medication he has taken for over five years. The complaint was received about as well as would be expected.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Representative Greg Murphy, a physician-turned-lawmaker with an estimated net worth of $18 million, took to X this week to complain that his insurance company and its pharmacy benefit manager, CVS, had blocked a medication he has taken for over five years. The complaint was received about as well as would be expected.
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