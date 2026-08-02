Congressman Max Miller, Accused of Abuse by Ex-Wife, Unseals Dozens of Records He Says Prove His Innocence

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Miller’s former father-in-law, Senator Bernie Moreno, says the congressman should not be serving in public office and should seek mental health treatment.
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A Republican lawmaker from Ohio, Congressman Max Miller, is releasing dozens of records that he says prove he never harmed his ex-wife or his daughter, as his former spouse, Emily Moreno, claims. Ms. Moreno is the daughter of Senator Bernie Moreno, a Republican from Ohio who says his former son-in-law should not be serving in elected office and should instead seek professional psychological help.
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