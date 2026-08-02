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The New York Sun
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Congressman Max Miller, Accused of Abuse by Ex-Wife, Unseals Dozens of Records He Says Prove His Innocence

Miller’s former father-in-law, Senator Bernie Moreno, says the congressman should not be serving in public office and should seek mental health treatment.

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Congressman Max Miller issues a video statement on X on August 2, 2026, denying accusations by his ex-wife, the daughter of Senator Bernie Moreno, of abuse.
Congressman Max Miller issues a video statement on X on August 2, 2026, denying accusations by his ex-wife, the daughter of Senator Bernie Moreno, of abuse. Max Miller via X
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

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