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The New York Sun
Justice

Conservative Justices Appear Skeptical of States Allowing Ballots That Arrive After Election Day To Be Counted

The Supreme Court will decide on a case involving a Mississippi rule that allows ballots to arrive up to five days after an election.

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen at Washington, D.C., on January 14, 2026.
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen at Washington, D.C., on January 14, 2026. Rahmat Gul/AP
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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