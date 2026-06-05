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The New York Sun
Opinion

Constitutional, Legal Doubts Grow Over Ranked-Choice Voting

The process, by eliminating some choices over multiple routes of counting, means that some voters who participated in the election are no longer represented in the final tally.

A voter fills out his ballot in a redistricting referendum at Fairfax, Virginia, on April 21, 2026.
A voter fills out his ballot in a redistricting referendum at Fairfax, Virginia, on April 21, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
KEN CUCINELLI

KEN CUCINELLI

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