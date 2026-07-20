Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

Cuba’s Slow Collapse: Blackouts, Hunger, and a Regime Running Out of Road

With its power grid in collapse, its oil lifeline severed, and nearly a million citizens gone in five years, Cuba is facing what analysts call the worst economic crisis in its history and Washington is treating the darkness as leverage.

A man rides a tricycle during a blackout at Havana, Cuba, March 16, 2026.
A man rides a tricycle during a blackout at Havana, Cuba, March 16, 2026. AP/Ramon Espinosa
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp