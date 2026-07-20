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Darline Graham Announces Run for Full Senate Term With Trump’s Backing

Two sitting congressmen plan to challenge Graham in next month’s special GOP primary.

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South Carolina's governor, Henry McMaster, appointed Senator Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham, seen here on June 1, 2015, to fill the remainder of her deceased brother's term in the Senate.
South Carolina's governor, Henry McMaster, appointed Senator Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham, seen here on June 1, 2015, to fill the remainder of her deceased brother's term in the Senate. Rainier Ehrhardt/AP
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

Darline Graham Announces Run for Full Senate Term With Trump’s Backing | The New York Sun