Darline Graham Announces Run for Full Senate Term With Trump’s Backing

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Two sitting congressmen plan to challenge Graham in next month’s special GOP primary.
Senator Darline Graham, appointed to the Senate following her brother’s death, says she will seek a full term in the U.S. Senate. Ms. Graham will face off against two sitting GOP congressmen, both of whom have existing relationships with Republican leaders across the state, though she enters the fray with President Trump’s backing.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|