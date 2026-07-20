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The New York Sun
Politics

Democrat Election Strategists Hear Echoes of Republican Tea Party Revolt in New Socialist Wave

The relationships of Democratic Socialists and Tea Party Patriots to their establishment brethren share a similar trajectory, tactics, and central goal — to change Washington from within.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate primary candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and Senator Bernie Sanders join hands together following a campaign rally, July 18, 2026, at Detroit.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate primary candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and Senator Bernie Sanders join hands together following a campaign rally, July 18, 2026, at Detroit. AP/Jose Juarez
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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