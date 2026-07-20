Democrat Election Strategists Hear Echoes of Republican Tea Party Revolt in New Socialist Wave

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
The relationships of Democratic Socialists and Tea Party Patriots to their establishment brethren share a similar trajectory, tactics, and central goal — to change Washington from within.
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