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Democratic Congressman Removed From House Chamber After Holding Sign That Read ‘Black People Aren’t Apes’

The Texas congressman’s sign is a reference to a recent video shared by the president depicting the Obamas as primates.

Rep. Al Green holds up a sign as Trump delivers his State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Al Green holds up a sign as Trump delivers his State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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