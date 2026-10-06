New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The left latches on to the term as some kind of midterm election life raft.
You just have to love it, while these Democratic candidates are out there tweeting and chirping and criticizing President Trump and the GOP on the issue of affordability. Hahaha.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
You just have to love it, while these Democratic candidates are out there tweeting and chirping and criticizing President Trump and the GOP on the issue of affordability. Hahaha.
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