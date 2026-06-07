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The New York Sun
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Democrats Dig In on Blocking Reauthorization of Warrantless Spy Powers, Citing Pulte’s Installation as Intelligence Chief

‘This bill was on a path to, I think, getting passed,’ the top Senate Democrat on the Intelligence Committee says.

FILE: Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte speaks with reporters at the White House, Sept. 2, 2025, at Washington.
FILE: Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte speaks with reporters at the White House, Sept. 2, 2025, at Washington. AP/Mark Schiefelbein
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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