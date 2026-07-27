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The New York Sun
Politics

Democrats’ Top Fundraisers Say Ken Martin Was Nowhere To Be Found

The embattled chairman’s inability to get his party out of debt is leading some to call for his resignation.

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Supporters and volunteers of DNC chair candidate Ken Martin outside the party's Winter Meeting at National Harbor, Maryland.
Supporters and volunteers of DNC chair candidate Ken Martin outside the party's Winter Meeting at National Harbor, Maryland. AP/Rod Lamkey, Jr.
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE