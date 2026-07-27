Democrats’ Top Fundraisers Say Ken Martin Was Nowhere To Be Found

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The embattled chairman’s inability to get his party out of debt is leading some to call for his resignation.
The chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Ken Martin, has not been reaching out to some of his party’s major fundraisers despite being in debt, according to people who have spent decades raising money for the Democratic Party. Mr. Martin, who was the subject of multiple reports on Sunday detailing mismanagement and paranoia within the organization, is now facing calls for him to step down as Democrats gear up for the midterms.
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By JOSH HAMMER|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
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