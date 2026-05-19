Disease or Discipline: Red Raiders Quarterback Challenges NCAA’s Rigid Stance on Gambling

‘Risings’ Tells the Story of How a Mix of Yeats and Bullets Inspired Irish Independence
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby seeks to restore his eligibility after admitting he bet on his own team and accusing the NCAA of a two-tiered response to addiction.
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