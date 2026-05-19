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The New York Sun
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Disease or Discipline: Red Raiders Quarterback Challenges NCAA’s Rigid Stance on Gambling

Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby seeks to restore his eligibility after admitting he bet on his own team and accusing the NCAA of a two-tiered response to addiction.

Quarterback Brendan Sorsby of the Texas Tech Red Raiders passes during the Texas Tech Spring Game at Jones AT&T Stadium on April 17, 2026, at Lubbock, Texas.
Quarterback Brendan Sorsby of the Texas Tech Red Raiders passes during the Texas Tech Spring Game at Jones AT&T Stadium on April 17, 2026, at Lubbock, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images for ONIT
GEORGE WILLIS

GEORGE WILLIS

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