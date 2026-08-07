George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Drew Pisarra imagines an acting legend who specialized in playing out-of-control characters consigned to purgatory.
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‘Diabolically Good: The Movie Career and Afterlife of Horror Icon Vincent Price’
By Drew Pisarra
Anxiety Press, 145 pages
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
‘Diabolically Good: The Movie Career and Afterlife of Horror Icon Vincent Price’
By Drew Pisarra
Anxiety Press, 145 pages
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