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‘Diabolically Good: The Movie Career and Afterlife of Horror Icon Vincent Price’ By Drew Pisarra Anxiety Press, 145 pages

Published: Aug 7, 2026, 02:48 PM ET Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 05:36 PM ET

Drew Pisarra imagines an acting legend who specialized in playing out-of-control characters consigned to purgatory.

By THE NEW YORK SUN

By THE NEW YORK SUN

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‘Diabolically Good: The Movie Career and Afterlife of Horror Icon Vincent Price’ By Drew Pisarra Anxiety Press, 145 pages

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