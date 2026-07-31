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The New York Sun
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DOJ Turns to Gotti Turncoat ‘Sammy the Bull’ To Build Case Against Comey for ‘86 47’ Threat to Trump

The mafioso confessed to 19 murders — and now the government wants his expertise in underworld patois.

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Salvatore Gravano, nicknamed 'Sammy the Bull,' at the Capitol.
Salvatore Gravano, nicknamed 'Sammy the Bull,' at the Capitol. Jeffrey Markowitz/Sygma via Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN