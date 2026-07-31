DOJ Turns to Gotti Turncoat ‘Sammy the Bull’ To Build Case Against Comey for ‘86 47’ Threat to Trump

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The mafioso confessed to 19 murders — and now the government wants his expertise in underworld patois.
James Comey spent years putting away mobsters. Now, in a remarkable twist, the Department of Justice is enlisting notorious former Gambino underboss Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano to confirm that “86” means to whack someone in the jargon of the criminal underworld.
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