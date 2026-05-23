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The New York Sun
Justice

DOJ Vows To Appeal ‘Wrong and Dangerous’ Dismissal of Smuggling Charges Against Abrego Garcia

The Salvadoran citizen who entered America illegally as a teenager was facing charges of conspiring to smuggle thousands of foreigners into America.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his wife hold hands as people rally in support of him outside federal court after a hearing in his case at Greenbelt, Maryland, on May 12, 2026.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his wife hold hands as people rally in support of him outside federal court after a hearing in his case at Greenbelt, Maryland, on May 12, 2026. Michael Kunzelman/AP
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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