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Israel has revoked diplomatic status for Dutch diplomats in the West Bank after the Netherlands banned goods from the settlements.
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Israel is suspending the diplomatic status of Dutch diplomats in the West Bank after the Netherlands implemented a ban on goods from what it considers illegal settlements in the West Bank and the Golan Heights.
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Israel is suspending the diplomatic status of Dutch diplomats in the West Bank after the Netherlands implemented a ban on goods from what it considers illegal settlements in the West Bank and the Golan Heights.
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