Were one inclined to remove the word “quirk” from reviews of Louis Paxton’s “The Incomer,” one would end up with a spate of clippings resembling Swiss cheese. Not that the Q-word isn’t applicable to Mr. Paxton’s debut. It does, after all, mix-and-match forebears like “Wuthering Heights” by Emily Brontë, Robin Hardy’s “The Wicker Man” (1973) and Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Dogtooth” (2009). Oh, and Alfred Hitchcock’s avian meditation on the intransigence of both mothers and nature, “The Birds” (1963).