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In the excitement of the most thrilling comeback in the history of the Presidents Cup, United States captain Brandt Snedeker took a moment on national television to give someone who didn’t swing a club all the credit.
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In the excitement of the most thrilling comeback in the history of the Presidents Cup, United States captain Brandt Snedeker took a moment on national television to give someone who didn’t swing a club all the credit.
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