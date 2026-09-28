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Some 800,000 persons lined up along the Champs-Élysées to catch a glimpse of the American pontiff.
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The bones of Maximillian Robespierre must be rattling in Paris’s Catacombs in the wake of Pope Leo XIV’s triumphant turn at the City of Light this weekend. Robespierre, a guru with the guillotine before he lost his own neck, founded the “Cult of the Supreme Being” to replace the Catholic Church once the ancien régime fell at the hands of the French Revolution. It appears, though, as if the French are not through with faith.
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By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
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By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The bones of Maximillian Robespierre must be rattling in Paris’s Catacombs in the wake of Pope Leo XIV’s triumphant turn at the City of Light this weekend. Robespierre, a guru with the guillotine before he lost his own neck, founded the “Cult of the Supreme Being” to replace the Catholic Church once the ancien régime fell at the hands of the French Revolution. It appears, though, as if the French are not through with faith.
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