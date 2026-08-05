George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The progressive doctor and moderate congresswoman both say they are waiting for additional results to come in.
Published:
Updated:
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Congresswoman Haley Stevens are in a near-tie for the race to be the Democratic nominee in this year’s U.S. Senate race in Michigan after polls closed on Tuesday night. Both candidates say they are waiting for additional results to come in before commenting further on the race.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Congresswoman Haley Stevens are in a near-tie for the race to be the Democratic nominee in this year’s U.S. Senate race in Michigan after polls closed on Tuesday night. Both candidates say they are waiting for additional results to come in before commenting further on the race.
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