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The New York Sun
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Even ‘Moderate’ Drinking Carries Heightened Death Risk, Federal Study Warns Amid Shift in Global Attitudes on Alcohol and Drug Use

Despite the long-held belief that a drink a day keeps the doctor away, a new systemic review of studies lends its support for calls to change America’s dietary guidelines, finding no benefits of alcohol at any level of consumption.

Researchers are challenging the view that moderate drinking is harmless.
Researchers are challenging the view that moderate drinking is harmless. Elevate by Pexels.com
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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