Even ‘Moderate’ Drinking Carries Heightened Death Risk, Federal Study Warns Amid Shift in Global Attitudes on Alcohol and Drug Use

Army Veteran Cait Conley Wins Democratic Primary To Take on Vulnerable Congressman Mike Lawler
By MATTHEW RICE|
Despite the long-held belief that a drink a day keeps the doctor away, a new systemic review of studies lends its support for calls to change America’s dietary guidelines, finding no benefits of alcohol at any level of consumption.
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By JOSEPH CURL
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By LUKE FUNK|