George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The decision on whether to charge Dr. Fauci criminally with contemptof Congress will rest with the U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro, or a grand jury if she decides to let one be the final arbiter.
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An uncertain path lies ahead for the criminal referral to convict Dr. Anthony Fauci for contempt of Congress. Senator Rand Paul’s quest to hold the nation’s former top public health official accountable for the response to the Covid pandemic is expected to run headlong into legal precedent, prosecutorial discretion, and the Fifth Amendment privileges Dr. Fauci invoked 111 times last week.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
An uncertain path lies ahead for the criminal referral to convict Dr. Anthony Fauci for contempt of Congress. Senator Rand Paul’s quest to hold the nation’s former top public health official accountable for the response to the Covid pandemic is expected to run headlong into legal precedent, prosecutorial discretion, and the Fifth Amendment privileges Dr. Fauci invoked 111 times last week.
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