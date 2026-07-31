Fauci Hearing Brings Renewed Scrutiny to Risky Gain-of-Function Research

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Dr. Anthony Fauci’s dramatic if unenlightening appearance before a Senate panel this week called renewed attention to the dangers posed by gain-of-function research, in which scientists deliberately enhance the transmissibility, virulence or resiliency of biological agents in a lab setting to make them easier to study.
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