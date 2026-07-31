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The New York Sun
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Fauci Hearing Brings Renewed Scrutiny to Risky Gain-of-Function Research

The practice enhances the transmissibility or virulence of biological agents, making them easier to study but more dangerous to the public if they escape from the lab.

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Dr. Anthony Fauci appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at the Capitol on July 29, 2026.
Dr. Anthony Fauci appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at the Capitol on July 29, 2026. Allison Robbert/AP
ALEX ZDAN
ALEX ZDAN

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