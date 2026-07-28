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The New York Sun
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Fauci Solicited Nominations From NIH-Funded Scientists for a $1 Million Cash Prize For Himself, Emails Show

‘The records raise the obvious question of a quid pro quo given the large amount of prize money at hand,’ Senator Rand Paul says.

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Anthony Fauci at Capitol Hill.
Anthony Fauci at Capitol Hill. Greg Nash/pool via AP
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

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