Fauci Solicited Nominations From NIH-Funded Scientists for a $1 Million Cash Prize For Himself, Emails Show

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
‘The records raise the obvious question of a quid pro quo given the large amount of prize money at hand,’ Senator Rand Paul says.
Published:
Updated:
The former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, solicited nominations for a $1 million prize — payable exclusively to him — from scientists whose research was funded by his agency, according to emails released by Senator Rand Paul.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.