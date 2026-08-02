FBI Issues Nationwide Warning After Suspected Iranian Hackers Targeted Water Systems Across Seven States

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
If Iranian involvement is confirmed, it would continue a long-established pattern.
Published:
Updated:
Urgent questions are being raised about the vulnerability of America’s critical infrastructure as federal investigators probe whether Iranian-linked hackers are behind a wave of cyberattacks that struck water systems across at least seven states last week.
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