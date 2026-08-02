Search
The New York Sun
National

FBI Issues Nationwide Warning After Suspected Iranian Hackers Targeted Water Systems Across Seven States

If Iranian involvement is confirmed, it would continue a long-established pattern.

Gift this article
A water tower is seen at Plymouth, Minnesota, on July 30, 2026, days after a cyberattack targeted the operating technology at Plymouth and more than 30 other water systems in the state.
A water tower is seen at Plymouth, Minnesota, on July 30, 2026, days after a cyberattack targeted the operating technology at Plymouth and more than 30 other water systems in the state. Ellen Schmidt/AP
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Published:
Updated: