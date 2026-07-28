FCC Cracks Down on Provider Accused of Fraud in ‘Obama Phone’ Program

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
A company that has received hundreds of millions of dollars from a federal program to provide discounted phone and internet service to low-income customers is being sanctioned over fraud allegations.
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By JOSH HAMMER|
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