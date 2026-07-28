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The New York Sun
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FCC Cracks Down on Provider Accused of Fraud in ‘Obama Phone’ Program

IM Telecom has received more than $262 million in federal funds in the past two years in a program designed to provide discounted service to low-income customers.

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The FCC is cracking down on telecom service providers accused of taking advantage of the Lifeline subscriber program for low-income phone users.
The FCC is cracking down on telecom service providers accused of taking advantage of the Lifeline subscriber program for low-income phone users. Olanma Etigwe-uwa via Pexels.
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

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