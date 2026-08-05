George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The majority calls the law a ‘straightforward’ regulation of ‘obscenity.’
A federal appeals court says Florida can ban children from attending drag shows, finding the prohibition is a “straightforward” regulation of “obscenity.”
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A federal appeals court says Florida can ban children from attending drag shows, finding the prohibition is a “straightforward” regulation of “obscenity.”
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