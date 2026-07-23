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The New York Sun
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Federal Judge Questions How the Pentagon’s New Testosterone Treatment Policy Differs From Transgender Ban

The order banning transgender troops said members of the armed forces ‘must adhere to health standards without the benefit of routine medical treatment.’

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A vial of testosterone cypionate is seen at Columbus, Ohio, on January 18, 2024.
A vial of testosterone cypionate is seen at Columbus, Ohio, on January 18, 2024. Carolyn Kaster/AP
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

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