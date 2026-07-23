Federal Judge Questions How the Pentagon’s New Testosterone Treatment Policy Differs From Transgender Ban

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The order banning transgender troops said members of the armed forces ‘must adhere to health standards without the benefit of routine medical treatment.’
Published:
Updated:
A federal judge is ordering the Trump administration to provide more information about the Pentagon’s newly announced testosterone replacement therapy program and how it might differ from administering the therapy for transgender troops.
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