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Federal Judge Strikes Down Pentagon Press Restrictions, Citing First Amendment Violations

‘A primary purpose of the First Amendment is to enable the press to publish what it will and the public to read what it chooses,’ the judge wrote.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth answers questions with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, during a press briefing at the Pentagon on March 19, 2026.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth answers questions with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, during a press briefing at the Pentagon on March 19, 2026. Win McNamee/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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