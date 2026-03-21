Federal Judge Strikes Down Pentagon Press Restrictions, Citing First Amendment Violations

Taliban Frees American Academic Held More Than Year
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‘A primary purpose of the First Amendment is to enable the press to publish what it will and the public to read what it chooses,’ the judge wrote.
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