Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks South Dakota Law Prohibiting the Advertising of Abortion Pills

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The judge says that South Dakota failed to show the advertisements are ‘integral to criminal conduct.’
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A federal judge has temporarily blocked a South Dakota law that prohibits the advertising of abortion pills, finding that it violates the First Amendment.
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