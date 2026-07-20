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The New York Sun
Justice

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks South Dakota Law Prohibiting the Advertising of Abortion Pills

The judge says that South Dakota failed to show the advertisements are ‘integral to criminal conduct.’

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Mifepristone tablets sit on a table at a Planned Parenthood clinic at Ames, Iowa, on July 18, 2024.
Mifepristone tablets sit on a table at a Planned Parenthood clinic at Ames, Iowa, on July 18, 2024. Charlie Neibergall/AP
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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