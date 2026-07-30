Search
The New York Sun
Editorials

Fetterman Unbound

Keystone State senator settles into role of happy warrior against far left faction fomenting hostile takeover of his party. 

Gift this article
Senator John Fetterman on July 29, 2026 at Washington, D.C.
Senator John Fetterman on July 29, 2026 at Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN

Published:
Updated: