Fetterman Unbound

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Keystone State senator settles into role of happy warrior against far left faction fomenting hostile takeover of his party.
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It increasingly seems as if the Democrats are ignoring at their peril the counsel of Senator John Fetterman. The senior senator of Pennsylvania, who has mused about quitting the Democrats, is of late settling into the role of happy warrior against the far left faction fomenting a hostile takeover of his party. Yet the de facto godfather of the socialist wing won’t hear of it. “John — not going to take your advice,” sniffs Senator Bernie Sanders.
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