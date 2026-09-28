Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
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Janet Planet and Allan Harris put the Village Vanguard’s unofficial mantra — “Nobody’s going to walk out of here humming that original you wrote five minutes ago” — to the test.
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‘Storylines—The music of Susan Weinschenk’
Stellar Records
By MATTHEW RICE|
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By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
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By CARLOS SOUSA|
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Janet Planet
‘Storylines—The music of Susan Weinschenk’
Stellar Records
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