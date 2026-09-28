Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The attorney general says Florida is asking a court to answer AI companies’ ‘cries for help.’
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Amid a debate about whether lawmakers should pass legislation to slow down or pause AI development, Florida’s attorney general is asking a court to step in to impose restrictions on OpenAI, calling it deceptive, exploitative, and unreliable.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Amid a debate about whether lawmakers should pass legislation to slow down or pause AI development, Florida’s attorney general is asking a court to step in to impose restrictions on OpenAI, calling it deceptive, exploitative, and unreliable.
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