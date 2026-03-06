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The New York Sun
Justice

Florida Bar Denies Investigating Lindsey Halligan as Trump Lawyer Under Siege After Rocky Prosecutions of James, Comey

One of the 47th president’s handpicked prosecutors, Lindsey Halligan, is now facing allegations of misconduct.

Lindsey Halligan speaks with a reporter outside of the White House, August 20, 2025, at Washington.
Lindsey Halligan speaks with a reporter outside of the White House, August 20, 2025, at Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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