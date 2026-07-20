Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘Are you thinking of attempting to escape? Think again,’ National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says.
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Israel is moving forward with a plan to surround prisons holding Palestinian security detainees with Nile crocodiles after Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman reclassified the reptiles as “cultivated wild animals” to clear the legal path for their use.
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