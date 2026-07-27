Florida’s New Law Gives State Officials Sweeping Authority To Designate Any Group a Terrorist Organization

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The move sets up a constitutional battle that could reverberate far beyond the Sunshine State.
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On July 1, a new Florida law took effect granting a small circle of state officials the authority to brand any group in America — foreign or domestic — a terrorist organization, dissolve it, strip it of state funding, and expel university students who support it.
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