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The New York Sun
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Florida’s New Law Gives State Officials Sweeping Authority To Designate Any Group a Terrorist Organization

The move sets up a constitutional battle that could reverberate far beyond the Sunshine State.

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Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida attends a conference highlighting the business-friendly regulatory environment in his state at Miami, Florida, on April 7, 2026.
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida attends a conference highlighting the business-friendly regulatory environment in his state at Miami, Florida, on April 7, 2026. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
HOLLIE McKAY
HOLLIE McKAY

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