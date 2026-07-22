For Democrats, the Inevitable Kamala Comeback Could Prove Prelude to DSA Takeover

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The former vice president is eyeing another White House run, and she checks all the party’s identity-politics boxes.
There are only two lanes to the Democratic presidential nomination two years from now, and one of them is already blocked — by Vice President Harris.
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