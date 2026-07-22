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The New York Sun
Opinion

For Democrats, the Inevitable Kamala Comeback Could Prove Prelude to DSA Takeover

The former vice president is eyeing another White House run, and she checks all the party’s identity-politics boxes.

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Vice President Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024.
Vice President Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024. AP/Susan Walsh
DANIEL McCARTHY
DANIEL McCARTHY