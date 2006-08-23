U.N. Envoy Points to ‘Security Vacuum’ in S. Lebanon

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM — The senior United Nations envoy to the Middle East pointed yesterday to a dangerous “security vacuum”in southern Lebanon that could last for two to three months until a border peacekeeping force is fully deployed.

Terje Roed-Larsen urged nations considering contributing to the planned force to commit military units quickly to avoid the region being plunged back into conflict.

He said: “The situation is extremely fragile. Unintended incidents can kick off renewed violence, which might escalate and spin out of control.”

With the make-up and mandate of the proposed 15,000-strong force still in doubt, the European Union called an emergency foreign ministers meeting in Brussels for Friday, to be attended by Secretary-General Annan.

Italy has said it is willing to take command of the force, an expanded version of the existing U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon. “The purpose of the meeting is to focus on E.U. member states’ contributions to Unifil and the conditions needed to make the operation a success,” the Finnish E.U. presidency said.

America also wants the force created quickly.

The U.N. wants 3,500 additional international peacekeepers in southern Lebanon by next week, but is struggling to find the numbers.

Few European countries have made firm commitments, despite intense negotiations since a truce came into effect on August 14 between Israel and Hezbollah.

President Bush has spoken of his disappointment at the commitment of only 200 new troops by Paris.