George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
A former Morton Williams co-owner says it will be ‘extraordinarily difficult’ to meet demands to pay best-in-class wages while offering 30 percent discounts on key items.
Published:
Updated:
Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s detailed plan for how subsidized grocery stores should offer cheap groceries to struggling New Yorkers is ambitious but will be “extraordinarily difficult” to implement, according to a former co-owner of upscale chain Morton Williams, Avi Kaner.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s detailed plan for how subsidized grocery stores should offer cheap groceries to struggling New Yorkers is ambitious but will be “extraordinarily difficult” to implement, according to a former co-owner of upscale chain Morton Williams, Avi Kaner.
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