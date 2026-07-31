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The New York Sun
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Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Drops Out of Gubernatorial Race as Moderates Look To Box Out Insurgent Socialist Candidate

A number of candidates have dropped out of the race in an attempt to stop state assemblywoman Francesca Hong from winning the nomination next month.

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Democratic gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong talks during a primary debate in Milwaukee, July 28, 2026.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong talks during a primary debate in Milwaukee, July 28, 2026. AP/Nam Y. Huh
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE