Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Drops Out of Gubernatorial Race as Moderates Look To Box Out Insurgent Socialist Candidate

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
A number of candidates have dropped out of the race in an attempt to stop state assemblywoman Francesca Hong from winning the nomination next month.
A former lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes, is suspending his campaign for governor as moderate Democrats look to coalesce around a candidate in order to beat state assemblywoman Francesca Hong, the frontrunner and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. The primary is being held in less than two weeks.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.