Frisky Satire ‘I Want Your Sex’ Tries Too Hard To Satisfy Its Title

Director Gregg Araki’s “I Want Your Sex” is a comedy that tries hard to justify its in-your-face title. The story written by Mr. Araki and a Vogue columnist whose brand of feminism proudly reclaims the word “slut,” Karley Sciortino, concerns the disenfranchisement of Gen Z, an art world in which aesthetics take a distant second to outrage, and the haplessness of men — heterosexual men, it should be noted. The gay characters, particularly Zap (Mason Gooding), have their acts together.