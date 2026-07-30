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The New York Sun
Arts+

Frisky Satire ‘I Want Your Sex’ Tries Too Hard To Satisfy Its Title

Veteran filmmaker Gregg Araki evokes John Waters and Pedro Almodóvar for his twelfth movie, yet the film skews young in its affectations.

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Olivia Wilde in 'I Want Your Sex.'
Olivia Wilde in 'I Want Your Sex.' Magnolia Pictures
MARIO NAVES
MARIO NAVES

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