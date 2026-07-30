Frisky Satire ‘I Want Your Sex’ Tries Too Hard To Satisfy Its Title

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Veteran filmmaker Gregg Araki evokes John Waters and Pedro Almodóvar for his twelfth movie, yet the film skews young in its affectations.
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Director Gregg Araki’s “I Want Your Sex” is a comedy that tries hard to justify its in-your-face title. The story written by Mr. Araki and a Vogue columnist whose brand of feminism proudly reclaims the word “slut,” Karley Sciortino, concerns the disenfranchisement of Gen Z, an art world in which aesthetics take a distant second to outrage, and the haplessness of men — heterosexual men, it should be noted. The gay characters, particularly Zap (Mason Gooding), have their acts together.
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