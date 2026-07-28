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The New York Sun
National

Front Line to Lunch Line: Schools Test Out Drones to Confront Active Shooters

Non-lethal drones can deploy pepper spray and ram active shooters.

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Mithril Defense drone flies in a school.
Mithril Defense drone flies in a school. Courtesy of Mithril Defense
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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