Front Line to Lunch Line: Schools Test Out Drones to Confront Active Shooters

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Non-lethal drones can deploy pepper spray and ram active shooters.
Published:
Updated:
By JOSH HAMMER|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By JOSEPH CURL|
When students return to school in the fall in at least three states, some of their schools will have a new technology aimed at stopping school shooters: drones that can deploy pepper spray.
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