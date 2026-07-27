Search
The New York Sun
Economy

Federal Reserve Weighs Shift to Electronic Payments as Gen Z Gawks at Check-Writing

One advocate for checks says business and consumers still need and use them.

Gift this article
Blank checks at the federal government's Philadelphia Regional Financial Center.
Blank checks at the federal government's Philadelphia Regional Financial Center. AP/Matt Rourke, file
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Published:
Updated: