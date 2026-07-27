Federal Reserve Weighs Shift to Electronic Payments as Gen Z Gawks at Check-Writing

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
With President Trump ordering an end to most government papers checks, it may seem that such financial tools are going the way of the penny. But even as digitally native Generation Z finds tasks like writing and mailing anachronistic, banks are still leaving a long paper trail — with the Federal Reserve leading the way.
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