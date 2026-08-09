George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Despite the spectacle and apt Shakespearean allusions at the RSC, this production suggests George R. R. Martin’s characters belong on screen, not stage.
Have we reached peak George R.R. Martin? As soon as I wonder if people are beginning to lose interest in the “Game of Thrones” supremo, along comes another TV show, if not another book any time soon, and fandom revives all over again. Even as Mr. Martin himself recently confessed to battling sadness and depression and wrote ruefully on his blog that “getting old is no fun,” there is another new project to immerse himself in, some further offering from the intricate world that he has created that he, and those around him, hope will drive millions to the world of Westeros.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Have we reached peak George R.R. Martin? As soon as I wonder if people are beginning to lose interest in the “Game of Thrones” supremo, along comes another TV show, if not another book any time soon, and fandom revives all over again. Even as Mr. Martin himself recently confessed to battling sadness and depression and wrote ruefully on his blog that “getting old is no fun,” there is another new project to immerse himself in, some further offering from the intricate world that he has created that he, and those around him, hope will drive millions to the world of Westeros.
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