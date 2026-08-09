Have we reached peak George R.R. Martin? As soon as I wonder if people are beginning to lose interest in the “Game of Thrones” supremo, along comes another TV show, if not another book any time soon, and fandom revives all over again. Even as Mr. Martin himself recently confessed to battling sadness and depression and wrote ruefully on his blog that “getting old is no fun,” there is another new project to immerse himself in, some further offering from the intricate world that he has created that he, and those around him, hope will drive millions to the world of Westeros.