There comes a time when a writer-director who is coming off a major success must decide what kind of sequel to make. Will it be one that follows the pattern established in the earlier picture with a few tweaks or one that goes deeper, surprises, and even subverts the original? The new movie “Godzilla Minus Zero” certainly intensifies a couple of themes explored in 2023’s fantastic “Godzilla Minus One,” while also offering a few jaw-dropping sequences. Even so, the follow-up essentially hews closely to its predecessor by mirroring its unique combination of intimate drama and monster movie setpieces. That it does so competently but without the spark of the original is to be expected, yet the lack of outright revelations and its overall glumness still disappoints, given the high expectations raised by filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki’s previous Godzilla blockbuster.